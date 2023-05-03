The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 857,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,137. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $594.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.