The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Shares of HD traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.94. The stock had a trading volume of 383,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,502. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $301.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

