The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. 27,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.29. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $115.26 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

