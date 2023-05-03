The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $41,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $333.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock worth $30,101,191 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

