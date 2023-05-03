The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,194,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.