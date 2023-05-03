The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NTB opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

