Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 330 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

DE traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.47. 182,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.