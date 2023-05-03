Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,419 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.14. The company had a trading volume of 780,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.63.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

