Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 306 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,727. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $322.66 and its 200-day moving average is $315.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

