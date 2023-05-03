Texas Permanent School Fund Has $13.32 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.47. 202,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,933. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The company has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. William Blair began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.