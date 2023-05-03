Texas Permanent School Fund Has $11.98 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.17. The company had a trading volume of 158,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,412. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.40. The company has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

