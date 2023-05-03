Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $20,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,059,924,000 after buying an additional 289,834 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.62. 1,092,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,758,779. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

