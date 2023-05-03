Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,842 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,950,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,121,547. The company has a market cap of $517.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $318.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,592,724. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

