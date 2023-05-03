Terra Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $321.33 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004280 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $321.33 million and $22.71 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003804 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 264,568,999 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

