Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $608.06 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $608.06 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004242 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003769 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001463 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,978,098,215 coins and its circulating supply is 5,890,412,779,580 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

