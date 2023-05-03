Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $612.09 million and $38.06 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004245 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003796 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001448 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,941,717,740 coins and its circulating supply is 5,889,787,084,160 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

