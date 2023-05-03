Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

NYSE:TEX traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 272,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $134,778.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,313,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

