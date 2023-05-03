Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. Terex has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $60.85.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.