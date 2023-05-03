Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues Earnings Results

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Terex updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.
Terex Stock Performance
Shares of TEX opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.
Terex Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Terex
In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Sachs sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 394,994 shares in the company, valued at $21,922,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $30,229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 379,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 340,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,471,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,265,000 after buying an additional 261,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Terex
Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terex (TEX)
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- Paccar Revenue Grows As Truck Maker Drives Toward Electrification
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.