Temenos AG (TMSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.7086 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMSNY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

