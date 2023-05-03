Telos (TLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.40. Telos has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLS. Wedbush dropped their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Telos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Telos by 291.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Telos by 96.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Telos by 131.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

