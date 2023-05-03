Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL) Shares Up 11.6%

Tele Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,120% from the average session volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Tele Group Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.
Tele Group Company Profile
Millennium Energy Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in seeking and finding business activities that it can finance and merge. It operates through the following business segments: Drilling and Development of Oil and Gas Properties, Acquisition of Land for Future Development, and Acquisition of Businesses in the Energy Business.
