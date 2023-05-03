TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $35,865.70 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $35,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 43,404 shares in the company, valued at $203,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Laird Landmann sold 3,165 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $14,907.15.

On Friday, April 21st, Laird Landmann sold 8,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $37,680.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Laird Landmann sold 15,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $70,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $143,199.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 111,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 129,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

