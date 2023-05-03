Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,727 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial makes up 6.5% of Salzhauer Michael’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

SNV stock traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $29.14. 786,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,385. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.