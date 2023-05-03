Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises approximately 1.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $368.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

