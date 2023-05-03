Symbol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.16 Million (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $170.12 million and $2.16 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

According to CryptoCompare, "XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++."

