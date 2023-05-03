SVB Leerink Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.90. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.01 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $235.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.45 and a 200-day moving average of $256.77. Amgen has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

