SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,487 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.02% of SVB Financial Group worth $139,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,387 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,505,000 after buying an additional 638,862 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after acquiring an additional 637,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after acquiring an additional 554,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,077,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,456,000 after purchasing an additional 261,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.47.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $3,578,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,601,295.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,891.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,047. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $597.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.90.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

