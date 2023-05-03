Susquehanna Raises Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $90.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $69.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Further Reading

