Susquehanna Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $17.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.44.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingTree by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

