Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.23

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $663.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.02.
About Suruga Bank
Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.
