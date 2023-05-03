Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

SGRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,220. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $57.98.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $31,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,223.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,541 shares of company stock worth $2,648,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.