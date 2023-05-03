Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.50-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.60 billion-$6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $2.21-$2.71 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.50.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $1,304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.