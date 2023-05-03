Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 65,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 81,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Sunrise New Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Sunrise New Energy Company Profile

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

