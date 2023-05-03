Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 55,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunoco

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sunoco by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sunoco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.