Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Shares Up 2.9%

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. 214,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 526,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunlight Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

