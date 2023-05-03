Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.05-$10.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.00.

Stryker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.77. 1,151,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.95. Stryker has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $300.86.

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

