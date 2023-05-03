Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after buying an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Down 2.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.