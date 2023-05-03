Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.32

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $166.32 and last traded at $154.87, with a volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.54.

Straumann Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $126.52.

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.