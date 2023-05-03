StockNews.com Lowers Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Sell

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NYSE:PFG traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,733. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

