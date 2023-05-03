StockNews.com Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.10 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,575,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 280,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

