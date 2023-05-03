StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Get NanoViricides alerts:

About NanoViricides

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.