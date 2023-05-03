StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NNVC opened at $1.34 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.08.
About NanoViricides
