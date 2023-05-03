StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

