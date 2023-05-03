StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
