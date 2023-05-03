StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter worth about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

