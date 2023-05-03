StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.
National CineMedia Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia
About National CineMedia
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.