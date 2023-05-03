StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.