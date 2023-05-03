StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 6.5 %

HALL opened at $5.93 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). The company had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.91 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 43.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

