StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of EBMT opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $21.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.68.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

