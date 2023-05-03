Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 120,015 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,015 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 187,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

