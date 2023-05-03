Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. The company had a trading volume of 717,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 126.97%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

