Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,385,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 513,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 127,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.